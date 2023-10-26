Events in Oakville this weekend: Oct. 27-29, 2023

× Expand Leximphoto on Unsplash Halloween Displays

It's finally Halloween weekend and there's a lot going on in Oakville this weekend. From hockey games to ghost walks and other fun Halloween festivities - there's lots to do in Oakville!

There's always lots of fun things to do in town. Oakville News has your full guide to what's going on in town. Here's our complete list of events for this weekend, October 27-29, 2023.

If you're looking for Oakville's events every weekend, you no longer have to search multiple websites; we've searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time attending an event, not searching for them.

The weather forecast is calling for a chance of showers on Friday, with light rain expected on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will fluctuate over the weekend, with a high of 23 and a low of 6.

Oakville Events: October 27, 28, & 29

Friday, October 27, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Chance of a shower, +21 (feels like +23), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Partly cloudy, +19 (feels like +20), 30% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 24 km/h, southwest

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect (Read more here.)

Oakville Diwali: Enjoy an evening of delicious food, drinks and live entertainment. (Read more here.)

Enjoy an evening of delicious food, drinks and live entertainment. Frankenstein - A Kidoons and WYRD Production in association with the 20K Collective: A Living Comic Book confronts modern issues of climate change, artificial intelligence, and our relationship to technology, modern monsters of our own making! (Read more here.)

Rocky Horror Acoustic Show - Presented by Tim Park: Come on out to experience the Rocky Horror Acoustic show as presented by Tim Park. (Read more here.)

Come on out to experience the Rocky Horror Acoustic show as presented by Tim Park. Oakville Blades vs. Mississauga Chargers: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Mississauga. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Mississauga. Dracula: A radio play mini-series: The story of a small group of unsuspecting heroes, including a former schoolmistress, a doctor, a Dutch philosopher, a Texan mercenary and a Lord who unite to take on Count Dracula and his dark desires. (Read more here.)

Teen Carnival: Halloween & Costume Party: Participate in a costume contest, pumpkin carving, virtual reality, Dungeons and Dragons at an after hours at the library. (Read more here.)

Halloween & Costume Party: Participate in a costume contest, pumpkin carving, virtual reality, Dungeons and Dragons at an after hours at the library. Stitching Together: A Community Tapestry: Join our drop-in community embroidery project! Learn embroidery stitches and become a part of our diverse tapestry. No experience necessary. (Read more here.)

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: A mix of sun and clouds, +12 (feels like +10), 40% chance of precipitation

Evening: Mainly clear, +9 (feels like +7), 10% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 16 km/h, northwest

Events:

Oakville Civitan Farmers' Market: Oakville’s longest-running outdoor market. All proceeds earned by the market stall rentals are donated to local Oakville charities. (Read more here.)

Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class: Fall themed cooking classes for kids. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt children's tastebuds. (Read more here.)

Fall themed cooking classes for kids. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt children’s tastebuds. World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

Halloween Craft and Tour: Get ready to celebrate Halloween and join us at Oakville Museum for an hour with your child to craft a paper cat mask and take a tour of the museum. (Read more here.)

Get ready to celebrate Halloween and join us at Oakville Museum for an hour with your child to craft a paper cat mask and take a tour of the museum. Afternoon Blues Jam w/ Mike Branton: Join us for our weekly Blues Jam session with Mike Branton. (Read more here.)

Join us for our weekly Blues Jam session with Mike Branton. Frankenstein - A Kidoons and WYRD Production in association with the 20K Collective: A Living Comic Book confronts modern issues of climate change, artificial intelligence, and our relationship to technology, modern monsters of our own making! (Read more here.)

3 Best Friends at Moonshine Cafe: Expect a spooky time with some great music lined up for the evening! (Read more here.)

Expect a spooky time with some great music lined up for the evening! Oakville Blades vs. Toronto Patriots: Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Toronto. (Read more here.)

Come cheer on your Oakville Blades hockey team as they take on Toronto. Dracula: A radio play mini-series: The story of a small group of unsuspecting heroes, including a former schoolmistress, a doctor, a Dutch philosopher, a Texan mercenary and a Lord who unite to take on Count Dracula and his dark desires. (Read more here.)

The story of a small group of unsuspecting heroes, including a former schoolmistress, a doctor, a Dutch philosopher, a Texan mercenary and a Lord who unite to take on Count Dracula and his dark desires. Oakville Ghosts Walks: Be led by the ghost of a mayor, a merchant, a Chisholm relative, or someone else. Each ghost shares their life and you while meeting other characters and hearing ghost stories. (Read more here.)

Be led by the ghost of a mayor, a merchant, a Chisholm relative, or someone else. Each ghost shares their life and you while meeting other characters and hearing ghost stories. Halloween Spooktacular: Children can enjoy an Halloween Hunt outside entrance 3 at the Deck. Families take their individual turn exploring a foggy "not-so-spooky" haunted walk through for their own prepackaged treat bag. (Read more here.)

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Cloudy with showers, +8 (feels like +4), 60% chance of precipitation

Evening: Light rain, +7 (feels like +5), 70% chance of precipitation

Wind speed: 20 km/h, northeast

Events:

World of Threads Festival: Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art while providing an opportunity for artists from across the globe to connect. (Read more here.)

WRRA's Halloween Howl: Decorate your bicycle and join your friends and neighbours for a bicycle parade in Forster Park. Prizes for the most creative bicycle! (Read more here.)

Decorate your bicycle and join your friends and neighbours for a bicycle parade in Forster Park. Prizes for the most creative bicycle! Oakville Improv: Join us for an improv session at the Moonshine Cafe! (Read more here.)

Join us for an improv session at the Moonshine Cafe! Oakville Chamber Orchestra - The Complete Brandenburg Concertos: A performance of the Complete Brandenburg Concertos of J.S. Bach by no less than 14 very talented soloists, including trumpet virtuoso Brian McAuley and two winners of our Youth Concerto Competition. (Read more here.)

A performance of the Complete Brandenburg Concertos of J.S. Bach by no less than 14 very talented soloists, including trumpet virtuoso Brian McAuley and two winners of our Youth Concerto Competition. Dracula: A radio play mini-series: The story of a small group of unsuspecting heroes, including a former schoolmistress, a doctor, a Dutch philosopher, a Texan mercenary and a Lord who unite to take on Count Dracula and his dark desires. (Read more here.)

Have an event that isn't listed? Please let us know. We'd love to include your event in our weekly listings of Oakville events so thousands of readers can find out what's going on.

Non-profits list their events for free, and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

With the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community, please remember to be safe and follow safety instructions when going out. While masks are no longer required in most places, it's still a welcome precaution for better protection in populated areas and places.